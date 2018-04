Police shut down the Waianae off-ramp of the H-2 freeway just before 9:30 p.m. due to a critical motor vehicle accident, police dispatch said.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police shut down the Waianae off-ramp of the H-2 freeway just before 9:30 p.m. due to a critical motor vehicle accident, police dispatch said.

Police dispatch did not have details of the accident, except that critical injuries are involved.

It is unclear how long the closure will last, but investigators are expected to be called to the scene.