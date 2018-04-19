Crews clear mud and debris on Kuhio Highway in Kauai

Workers and heavy construction equipment clear mud and debris from Kuhio Highway that leads to Wainiha, as it is blocked by landslides.
This is the end of Kuhio Highway that is being cleared (as seen from the Wainiha side of the landslide).
Larry Tagorda (nearest) and Khaled Ahmasajid walk on Kuhio Highway past a landslide. They are assessing the damage and what needs to be done.
This is the end of the road that is being cleared of a landslide (one of many).
It’s hard physical work as Nikola Tupou pushes a large tree trunk over (that he just cut from the hillside) out of the way.
Alex Pascual (left) and Pratt Kinimaka walk to the next landslide to check on the damage.
Larry Tagorda (nearest) and Khaled Almesajid look over a landslide that blocked Kuhio Highway. They are walking on the road past a concrete barrier that was washed away onto the road.
This heavy equipment is shoveling mud and debris from the end of the road. On the left side is Kuhio Highway that they have cleared, and on the right is the blocked road to Waihiha.
Alex Pascual takes a picture of the eroded hillside (mauka side of Kuhio Highway). His pictures will be used to assess the damage and what needs to be done to stabilize the hillside.
Randy Oshita (left) talks to Alex Pascual about the progress he's making clearing the mud from Kuhio Highway.
Khaled Ahmasajid makes his way over a landslide that still needs to be cleared.
Larry Tagorda (nearest) and Khaled Almasajidi lean over the guard railing to see how much of the other guard railing was washed over the cliff. They are on an area of Kuhio Highway that is not accessible (they walked over a landslide that blocked the road to get a better view of what needs to be done in the area toward Wainiha). Heavy machinery is working to unblock the landslide that they crossed.