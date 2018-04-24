 Altaba, as Yahoo, paying $35M to settle SEC charges over 2014 hack
April 24, 2018 | ° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking

Altaba, as Yahoo, paying $35M to settle SEC charges over 2014 hack

Associated Press
April 24, 2018
Updated April 24, 2018 10:20am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Yahoo logo in 2016. The company formerly known as Yahoo is paying a $35 million fine to resolve federal regulators’ charges that the online pioneer deceived investors by failing to disclose one of the biggest data breaches in internet history. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the action against the company today.

ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> The company formerly known as Yahoo is paying a $35 million fine to resolve federal regulators’ charges that the online pioneer deceived investors by failing to disclose one of the biggest data breaches in internet history.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the action today against the company, which is now called Altaba after its email and other digital services were sold to Verizon Communications for $4.48 billion last year. The Sunnyvale, California-based company, which is no longer publicly traded, neither admitted nor denied the allegations but did agree to refrain from further violations of securities laws.

Personal data was stolen from hundreds of millions of Yahoo users in the December 2014 breach attributed to Russian hackers. The SEC alleged that, although Yahoo senior managers and attorneys were told about the breach, the company failed to fully investigate. The breach wasn’t disclosed to the investing public until more than two years later, when Yahoo was working on closing Verizon’s acquisition of its operating business in 2016, the SEC said.

“Yahoo’s failure to have controls and procedures in place to assess its cyber disclosure obligations ended up leaving its investors totally in the dark about a massive data breach,” Jina Choi, director of the SEC’s San Francisco regional office, said in a statement.

PREVIOUS STORY
Alaska Airlines tightens emotional support animal policy
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING