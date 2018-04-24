Judge rejects mistrial bid in David Copperfield trial

LAS VEGAS >> A judge in Las Vegas has rejected a request by David Copperfield’s attorney to declare a mistrial based on the amount of media coverage that a civil negligence lawsuit involving the magician is getting.

Attorney Elaine Fresch complained today about interviews involving plaintiff Gavin Cox’s attorney, Benedict Morelli.

Fresch noted that one interview aired just hours before proceedings resumed.

Under questioning by Nevada state court Judge Mark Denton, three jurors said they turned off broadcasts when they saw references to the case on the news during a five-day break in the civil trial.

The judge allowed the trial to resume.

Copperfield is testifying about whether he knew of anyone besides Cox who was injured taking part in the magician’s audience-volunteer illusion over nearly 20 years he has performed it.