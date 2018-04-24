 Judge rejects mistrial bid in David Copperfield trial
    David Copperfield gestures as he takes the stand during his civil trial at the Regional Justice Center today in Las Vegas. A British tourist claims he was seriously hurt in a fall while taking part in one of Copperfield’s signature illusions in 2013. Plaintiff Gavin Cox of Kent, England, alleges he fell after being hurried by stagehands through an MGM Grand hotel alleyway coated with a powdery residue near a trailer-sized trash bin.

LAS VEGAS >> A judge in Las Vegas has rejected a request by David Copperfield’s attorney to declare a mistrial based on the amount of media coverage that a civil negligence lawsuit involving the magician is getting.

Attorney Elaine Fresch complained today about interviews involving plaintiff Gavin Cox’s attorney, Benedict Morelli.

Fresch noted that one interview aired just hours before proceedings resumed.

Under questioning by Nevada state court Judge Mark Denton, three jurors said they turned off broadcasts when they saw references to the case on the news during a five-day break in the civil trial.

The judge allowed the trial to resume.

Copperfield is testifying about whether he knew of anyone besides Cox who was injured taking part in the magician’s audience-volunteer illusion over nearly 20 years he has performed it.

