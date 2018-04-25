 Sides agree to drop rape lawsuit against Russell Simmons
April 25, 2018
    Russell Simmons poses for a photo in Water Mill, N.Y., in 2016. A lawsuit from Jennifer Jarosik alleging music mogul Russell Simmons raped her is being dropped. A federal court filing today says the two sides have agreed that the suit, filed in January, should be dismissed.

LOS ANGELES >> A lawsuit from a Los Angeles woman who alleged music mogul Russell Simmons raped her is being dropped.

A federal court filing today says the two sides have agreed that the suit, filed in January, should be dismissed. It says both will bear their own attorneys’ fees, but gives no other details on whether a settlement was reached.

Jennifer Jarosik alleged Simmons raped her after trying to have sex with her when she visited his Los Angeles home in August 2016 for a meeting about a documentary she was making.

Simmons called the allegation “absolutely untrue,” and in his legal response submitted friendly text messages he said Jarosik had later sent him.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice, which means that Jarosik cannot refile her allegations in court.

Messages seeking comment from Jarosik’s attorney Perry Wander were not immediately returned. Simmons’ representatives declined comment.

Simmons co-founded Def Jam Recordings and helped make stars of hip-hop artists such as LL Cool J, Slick Rick, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy.

