Homeless sweep of Diamond Head continues into second day

By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
April 27, 2018
Updated April 27, 2018 10:55am

    The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the DLNR conducted a joint sweep of about 26 homeless encampments along the makai and mauka side of Diamond Head Road. The second day of a sweep of homeless encampments along the slopes of Diamond Head was scheduled to commence today after state and city law enforcement officers teamed up Thursday to clear at least 26 encampments.

A private contractor on Thursday removed “thousands of pounds of rubbish” from the mauka side of Diamond Head while a special city clear removed debris from the makai side, state Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said.

Honolulu police and DLNR’s Division of Conversation and Resources Enforcement officers made no arrests or citations on Thursday.

Chronically homeless people living on Diamond Head have been offered social service assistance, including housing, for years.

But “it’s believed many of the people who’ve lived on Diamond Head long-term will re-establish their camps in time,” DLNR said in a statement.

