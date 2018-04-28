Moped rider dies after being pushed into oncoming pickup in Nanakuli

A 33-year-old moped rider died overnight after a truck pushed him into the path of an oncoming pickup on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, police said.

The rider was in a town-bound lane, waiting to turn left into a driveway near Nanaikeola Street at about 8:15 p.m., when a 59-year-old man driving a Toyota pickup struck him from behind, police said.

The force propelled the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, directly into the path of an oncoming Chevy pickup, police said.

Emergency responders took the man in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one else was hurt, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Police said it was the 19th traffic fatality this year on Oahu compared to 14 at this time last year.