Police continue investigation into reported Kalama Valley kidnapping, sexual assault

Police returned Saturday morning to the scene of a possible kidnapping and sexual assault of a girl in Kalama Valley to gather more evidence for the case.

Police said some questions about the validity of the case have come to light, but the case is not closed.

Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in finding a male suspect in a white van who reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Kalama Valley.

The alleged assault occurred at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. The girl told police she was jogging on a sidewalk, when the assailant — clad in a black ski mask — pointed a black handgun at her, kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her.

She said she escaped and reported the assault to police.

Police did not say why questions about the girl’s account have emerged.