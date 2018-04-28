Rainbow Warriors Spring Football Practice, April 28

Running Back Dayton Furuta (42) enters the field past fans and the media during the Hawaii "Warrior Spring Game" on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
Defensive Back Akil Francisco (23) poses with Elijah Rosal (left) and Ezekiel Jay-Soliven.
Sefa Miller breaks free on the field during play with the players.
Kaiona Kuehu-Enrques is congratulated by Offensive Lineman Alesana Sunia (77) after making a football toss into a basket.
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) signs autographs.
Quarterback Cole McDonald (13) sets up to throw.
Defensive Lineman KK Padello (56) tackles Wide Receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh (89).
Hawaii Head Coach Nick Rolovich gives Quarterback Jeremy Moussa (18) instructions.
Players are introduced and lead by kids teams.
Offensive Lineman J.R. Hensley (57) signs an autograph using a fans back.
Running Back Freddie Holly III (21) is greeted by kids at the tunnel while players are introduced.
Kilinahe Kekaulike prepares to throw a ball into a basket.
Elijah Rosal tosses a pass into a target.
Wide shot of the spring practice on Saturday.
Hawaii Head Coach Nick Rolovich answers questions by the media.
Quarterback Justin Uahinui (11) looks downfield for an open receiver.
Wide Receiver Tristin Kamaka (49) attempts to elude Defensive Back Manu Hudson-Rasmussen (14).
Running Back Freddie Holly III (21) breaks free for a touchdown run.
Wide Receiver Devan Stubblefield (9) makes a diving attempt at the back of the endzone as Defensive Back Rojesterman Farris II (18) defends.
Wide Receiver Dakota Torres (45) celebrates his touchdown.
Defensive Lineman Blessman Taíala (54) chases after scrambling Quarterback Cole McDonald (13).
Running Back Dayton Furuta (42) drives through Defensive Back Tumua Tuinei (88).
Defensive Back Jay Dominique (11) attempts to tackle Wide Receiver Dakota Torres (45).
Wide Receiver Cedric Byrd (17) breaks past Defensive Back Jay Dominique (11).