Corrections and clarifications

April 30, 2018
Updated April 30, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

The 2018 Hawaii Book &Music Festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds and Honolulu Hale. Ira Zunin’s “Wealth of Health” column on Page B3 Saturday gave incorrect dates for the event. For more information visit hawaiibookandmusicfestival.com.

Vital statistics
