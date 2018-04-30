Hawaii surfers dominate big-wave awards

The 2018 World Surf League Big Wave Awards honor the world’s best big-wave surfers in categories from Wipeout of the Year to the men’s and women’s Overall Performances, with submissions from famous big-wave spots like Nazaré, Portugal and Peahi, Maui.

Paige Alms of Haiku once again took Hydro Flask Women’s Overall Performance, while Aaron Gold of Oahu won Biggest Paddle Award. Ride of the Year Award went to Ian Walsh of Haiku, Maui.

The Big Wave Awards honor the best performances in big wave surfing from the 2017-18 season in seven categories with a total prize purse of $350,000.

Hawaii athletes were nominated across all categories, including Kai Lenny and Ian Walsh for Ride of the Year; Nathan Florence and Aaron Gold for Biggest Paddle; Kai Lenny for Quiksilver Airlift XXL Biggest Wave; Billy Kemper and Ian Walsh for Tube of the Year; Billy Kemper and Eli Olson for Wipeout of the Year; Paige Alms and Keala Kennelly for Hydro Flask Women’s Best Performance.

The full list of winners from the biggest night in big-wave surfing:

>> Men’s Overall Performance: Lucas “Chumbo” Chianc

>> Hydro Flask Women’s Overall Performance: Paige Alms

>> Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award: Rodrigo Koxa

>> Biggest Paddle Award: Aaron Gold

>> Wipeout of the Year Award: Andrew Cotton

>>Ride of the Year Award: Ian Walsh