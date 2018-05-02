Waikoloa man killed in industrial accident

A 52-year-old Waikoloa man, while working for a utility company, was killed after a utility pole fell on him on Highway 19 in Paauilo.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 52-year-old Waikoloa man, while working for a utility company, was killed after a utility pole fell on him on Highway 19 in Paauilo.

Hawaii County police said the company was using a boom truck at 10 a.m. today to replace a utility pole on the shoulder of the highway near mile marker 35.

Witnesses said that as the pole was being positioned into place, the boom collapsed and the pole fell onto the man.

Company workers removed the pole as first responders arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to the North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m.

Identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, classified as a coroner’s inquest. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 935-3311 or contact Detective Jesse Kerr at 961-2379 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.