City announces 91st Lei Day celebration winners

The city Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the winners of the annual lei contest presented during the 91st Lei Day celebration held Tuesday at Kapiolani Park.

This year, there were 174 entries for the contest, which has three major categories: Hawaiian lei, youth lei, and lei lipine (using ribbon, fabric, yarn lei). Within those categories, there are separate divisions based on overall color, the theme (Lei ‘Alohi Kea), style and various youth age groups.

The city thanked all of the talented lei-makers who entered the contest, some of whom sent in or delivered their lei from around the world.

Melvin Tracy Labra won the Mayor’s Grand Prize, with a wili style lei was made of ohai alii, palapalai and kukunaokala.

The fresh flower lei from the contest are customarily taken to Mauna ‘Ala (The Royal Mausoleum) and Kawaiaha‘o Church the next morning.

The following is the list of lei contest winners:

NECK (BLUE/PURPLE)

>> 1st Place: Bill W. Char

>> 2nd Place: Melvin Tracy Labra

>> 3rd Place: Gwendolyn H. Yakeguchi

NECK (RED/PINK)

>> 1st Place: Bill W. Char

>> 2nd Place: Melvin Tracy Labra

>> 3rd Place: Dayna-Ann Aulani Mendonca

NECK (YELLOW/ORANGE)

>> 1st Place: Bill W. Char

>> 2nd Place: Megumi Matsuyama

>> 3rd Place: Reginald J. Dela Cruz

NECK (BROWN/GREEN)

>> 1st Place: Reginald J. Dela Cruz

>> 2nd Place: Joel Gaberiela Kelley

>> 3rd Place: Gienah Southichack

NECK (WHITE/GRAY)

>> 1st Place: Megumi Matsuyama

>> 2nd Place: Gienah Southichak

>> 3rd Place: Bill W. Char

NECK (MIXED)

>> 1st Place: Melvin Tracy Labra

>> 2nd Place: Roselani I. Oga

>> 3rd Place: Bill W. Char

HAT

>> 1st Place: Mona Mie Yogi

>> 2nd Place: Bill W. Char

>> 3rd Place: Naoka Tsuda

THEME

>> 1st Place: Brian J. J. Choy

>> 2nd Place: Melvin Tracy Labra

>> 3rd Place: Bill W. Char

BEGINNER

>> 1st Place: Naoka Tsuda

>> 2nd Place: Keiko Enoki

>> 3rd Place: Ann Rei Ward

LEI LIPINE

>> 1st Place: Yoshihisa Takahara

>> 2nd Place: Yoshiko Matsumoto

>> 3rd Place: Hiromi Aoyagi

YOUTH (5 & UNDER)

>> 1st Place: Abigail Masako Grace Uyesato

>> 2nd Place: Brayden KeKihei O Kilinahe Kaleikini-Thompson

>> 3rd Place: Chelsea Ford

YOUTH (6-8 YEARS)

>> 1st Place: Lily Kehauola Akana

>> 2nd Place: Bree Kili Ing-Lee

>> 3rd Place: Kiele K. Ing

YOUTH (9-12 YEARS)

>> 1st Place: Tiana Pualani Kuulei Lagundimao

>> 2nd Place: Téa Maile Ing-Lee

>> 3rd Place: Sanoe K. Kelley

YOUTH (13-17 YEARS)

>> 1st Place: Kassi Shanelle-Hi‘ilani Hepfner

>> 2nd Place: Chloe Nicole Kanealani Hepfner

>> 3rd Place: Keala Mak