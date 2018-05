A 24-year-old man died today after being pinned by machinery in Kakaako.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at 200 Keawe St., site of the salvage and waste-reduction nonprofit organization Re-Use Hawaii.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a city Emergency Medical Services report.

An employee at the site said the organization would not be commenting on the incident.