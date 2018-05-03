 Corrections and clarifications
Corrections and clarifications

May 3, 2018
Updated May 3, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Councilwoman Carol Fukunaga said bicycling advocates dominated a March public hearing on proposed bike lanes for Ward Avenue and Pensacola Street, discouraging many of those opposed from testifying against the concept. A story on Page B2 Wednesday mischaracterized Fukunaga’s comments.

