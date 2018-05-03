Coaches association honors Hawaii beach volleyball players

All five of Hawaii’s beach volleyball flights were honored today as part of the inaugural class of the AVCA Top Flight Awards.

The Rainbow Wahine duo of Morgan Martin and Lea Monkhouse are a national-best 19-0 at Flight 2. All four of the other flights also rank in the top five in win percentage nationally: Emily Maglio-Ka’iwi Schucht (Flight 1), Carly Kam-Laurel Weaver (Flight 3), Ari Homayun-Amy Ozee (Flight 4) and Paige Dreeuws-Hannah Zalopany (Flight 5).

The award program recognizes excellence across all flights where pairs much compete in at least 15 matches together at a specific flight and win at least 75 percent of those matches.

No. 3 Hawaii (35-3) puts its 30-match winning streak on the line Friday when opening the NCAA national championship tournament against sixth-seeded South Carolina (24-7) in Gulf Shores, Ala.

First serve is at 7 a.m. Hawaii time, with the match airing live on ESPNU.

Coverage continues on ESPN2 starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, with the championship airing at 8 a.m. Sunday on ESPN. The network will also provide live streaming coverage online all weekend via ESPN3.