University of Hawaii coach Rolovich accuses Oregon State with tampering

In an early Friday tweet, University of Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich hinted that Oregon State was trying to recruit some of his players.

It is against NCAA rules for a school to contact a player who has signed a national letter of intent with another school.

The tweet showed photos of recruiting material, including an invitation to OSU’s spring game, allegedly mailed to the UH-Manoa campus. The recipients’ names were redacted in the tweet. One of the recruiting brochures boasts of OSU’s collective 203 years of coaching experience.

Rolovich tweeted: “My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game. Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers.”

There have been recent connections between the two football programs. In December, receivers coach Kefense Hynson and defensive coordinator Legi Suiaunoa resigned at UH to accept assistant coaching jobs at Oregon State. In January, offensive lineman Brandon Kipper transferred from UH to OSU.