 University of Hawaii coach Rolovich accuses Oregon State with tampering
May 4, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

University of Hawaii coach Rolovich accuses Oregon State with tampering

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
May 4, 2018
Updated May 4, 2018 7:47am
ADVERTISING

In an early Friday tweet, University of Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich hinted that Oregon State was trying to recruit some of his players.

It is against NCAA rules for a school to contact a player who has signed a national letter of intent with another school.

The tweet showed photos of recruiting material, including an invitation to OSU’s spring game, allegedly mailed to the UH-Manoa campus. The recipients’ names were redacted in the tweet. One of the recruiting brochures boasts of OSU’s collective 203 years of coaching experience.

Rolovich tweeted: “My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game. Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers.”

There have been recent connections between the two football programs. In December, receivers coach Kefense Hynson and defensive coordinator Legi Suiaunoa resigned at UH to accept assistant coaching jobs at Oregon State. In January, offensive lineman Brandon Kipper transferred from UH to OSU.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kilauea lava evacuees wake to uncertain future
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING