Falling rocks kill hiker on Makua trail

A woman died Saturday afternoon after being struck by falling rocks while hiking along the Makua Hidden Valley Trail.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A woman died Saturday afternoon after being struck by falling rocks while hiking along the Makua Hidden Valley Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 12:35 p.m. emergency call and dispatched five units, including HFD’s rescue helicopter, and 16 personnel who first arrived on the scene by 1:04 p.m.

The woman, a visitor believed to be in her 30s, was found at 1:31 p.m. unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, according to an HFD report.

She was airlifted to a landing zone established at Swanzy Beach Park, transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services and later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.