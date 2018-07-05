 No case for ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas
July 5, 2018 | 85° | Check Traffic

Features

No case for ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas

Associated Press
July 5, 2018
Updated July 5, 2018 10:36am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” in Los Angeles on March 29. Prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided the ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” TV show star Ortiz-Magro will not face a misdemeanor charge in a scuffle between the two from a June 24 incident.

ADVERTISING

LAS VEGAS >> Prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face a misdemeanor charge in a scuffle between the two 11 days ago.

Jennifer Harley’s attorney, Michael Cristalli, and the Clark County district attorney’s office said today there was insufficient evidence to charge Harley with domestic battery in the June 24 incident.

Police responding to a report of a man trying to pull a woman from a damaged vehicle had said that officers found Ortiz-Magro bleeding and determined that Harley had injured him.

The case was handled as a domestic battery because the two are the parents of a young daughter together.

PREVIOUS STORY
Justin Timberlake did not create the song of the summer (but he sure did try)
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING