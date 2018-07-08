Summer destinations that offer adventure, memories

Where will you be this summer? Here are five destinations that promise to deliver family adventure and magical memories:

Half Moon

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Find your way to this iconic Caribbean resort, where you’ll find a multitude of ways to enjoy family time within 400 beachfront acres.

Young guests are greeted with welcome drinks and invited to discover the Anancy Children’s Village, a play area for kids ages 3 to 12 and designed to showcase Jamaica’s rich heritage through storytelling and island-style activities.

Settle into individual rooms, suites or villas before choosing from activities that include a round of golf, tennis and water sports such as scuba diving and tubing. The use of kayaks, pedal boats, standup paddleboards and snorkeling gear are included.

Experience a beach BBQ to sample local specialties including a variety of jerk dishes. While dining, you’ll be treated to steel band and congo drum performances.

Contact:HalfMoon.com

The Broadmoor

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Known for impeccable service and stunning views, this five-star resort has offered up its special brand of Western hospitality for nearly a century.

Its top-notch, golf program draws national tournaments (including the 2018 Senior Open) as well as families eager to enjoy the storied game. With Rocky Mountain grandeur as your backdrop, choose from three courses, each providing unique challenges and enjoyment. Kids 12 and under play free with a paying adult after 2 p.m. Ask about complimentary Sunday afternoon family golf clinics and unlimited weekday golf packages.

Beyond the links, families enjoy hiking, horseback riding, resort- style pools, bowling, boating and tennis. Several family packages are available including the Grand Memories package designed for multigenerational vacations.

Contact: Broadmoor.com; Colorado.com

Grand Marais

Minnesota

Located on the shores of Lake Superior, this friendly, harborside village blends an artistic, creative vibe with an adventurous spirit.

Home to nationally renowned artist schools and galleries, Grand Marais also serves as the gateway to the Gunflint Trail National Scenic Byway and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Hike Pincushion Mountain, set sail on the lake or bike along the shoreline.

Plan a side trip down the historic Gunflint Trail where you’ll have the option to paddle across glacier- carved lakes and sample Northwoods hospitality.

Contact: Gunflint.com; OnlyinMN.com; VisitCookCounty.com

Montauk

New York

Head to the east end of Long Island, just beyond the famed Hamptons, for a relaxed experience in a beachy enclave where fishermen, surfers, urban hipsters and families easily mix in the salty air.

On your way to or from Montauk, enjoy lunch at the Clam Bar, a family-favorite, open-air seafood shack, where platters of fried clams might call your name. Stay at the historic Montauk Yacht Club Resort, where all things nautical will serve as your holiday backdrop. A children’s playground, stand-up paddleboards, and fishing expeditions provide plenty of opportunity for fun.

Contact: DiscoverLongIsland.com; MontaukYachtClub.com

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort

Puerto Rico

Reopened since March 1 following a brief post-hurricane closure, this lush, oceanfront resort is adjacent to the El Yunque National Rainforest and the Mameyes River where ecotours are possible.

With two beachfront pools, a water-sports center and access to a milelong stretch of sand adjacent to turquoise waters, your challenge will be choosing your sunny home base for the day.

Kids can look forward to iguana feeding, bird walks, salsa dancing and cooking classes as well as face painting and arts and crafts. Sporting families will want to check out the tennis center, two world-class golf courses and the spa and fitness center. Ask about family packages.

Contact:wyndhamriomar.com