 2 more tourists cited on Big Island, boosting total to 86
Star-Advertiser staff
July 9, 2018
Updated July 9, 2018 1:59pm

    U.S. Geological Survey officials and police worked Thursday in a closed area near fissure 8 in Leilani Estates near Pahoa on Hawaii island. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said today that two more people were cited over the weekend for loitering in a closed area within the eruption zone.

The state issued two more citations Sunday for loitering in a closed area in the East Rift Eruption Zone in Puna, bringing the total number of citations to 86.

At about 12:50 p.m. Sunday, state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers cited Colin Malone, 31, and Kent Davis, 59, both of California, on Pohoiki Road past Lava Tree State Monument.

While the citations are petty misdemeanors, penalties range up to a $5,000 fine and a year in jail due to a proclamation issued by Gov. David Ige last month.

DOCARE is continuing patrols in closed areas, which include Lava Tree State Monument and MacKenzie State Recreation Area.

