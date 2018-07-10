 Public warned against swimming at Ala Moana Lagoon due to high bacteria count
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 10, 2018
Updated July 10, 2018 3:25pm
The state Department of Health is warning beach goers about entering contaminated water at Ala Moana Beach Park.

The department’s Clean Water Branch detected levels of enterococci at 178 per 100 milliliters during routine beach monitoring at Ala Moana Lagoon. The test results indicate potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water. Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill, the branch said.

The state posted warning signs at the beach today.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most likely to develop illnesses or infections after coming into contact with polluted water.

The most common illness associated with swimming in water polluted by fecal pathogens is gastroenteritis. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhea, headache or fever, according to the department.

The advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 milliliters.

Updates on water quality advisories are available at bit.ly/2FqNJyK.

