Numerous studies suggest that spending time in nature is beneficial for our mental and physical health. Here are five ways to ease the stress of daily life and savor the solace of open spaces.

1. Consider forest bathing

The Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku is not exercise or jogging on a forest path. Rather, the idea is to bathe in the calming powers of the natural world by ingesting the sights, smells and sounds of the forest atmosphere through our own senses. There is no need to travel long distances or acquire any special gear. The idea is to find a park, garden or tree-filled location and let your senses be your guide. Relax, wander and enjoy. For those who would appreciate a guided experience, resorts such as The Lodge at Woodloch in the Poconos and Oregon’s Salishan Resort offer a tailored option for their guests.

Contact: TheLodgeatWoodloch.com; Salishan.com

2. Take a hike in Nye, Mont.

The 6-mile round trip hike to Sioux Charley Lake in Montana’s Beartooth Mountains provides a visual feast of nature’s bounty. The initial views include tumbling waterfalls through a canyon-walled section of the Stillwater River known locally as “the washtubs.” The river braids and the canyon widens as hikers move toward the Beartooth peaks, ambling through forest and meadows dotted with wildflowers. The lake area or intermittent rock outcroppings provide the perfect setting for a family picnic, quiet reflection, drawing or journaling.

Contact: VisitMT.com; MTHikes.com

3. Camp in the backcountry

For the purest connection to nature, make your way off the beaten path. Hike, paddle or float into a pristine location where your family can learn or hone wilderness skills. Choose a destination suitable for the ages and abilities of your crew. Encourage each person to take responsibility for the adventure whether that be early research, carrying a small pack, collecting kindling or serving as master storyteller around the fire.

4. Explore ecosystems in Belize

Experience the calming effects of nature within this Central American gem where rainforests and expansive barrier reefs are a part of the 87 distinct ecosystems. Snorkel and dive in coastal areas or go inland for dense greenery and the chance to see colorful native birds. Stay at the Lodge at Chaa Creek for early-morning bird-watching tours, to visit the Blue Morpho Butterfly Farm and for medicine trail tours where you’ll learn about the native plants that provide globally significant remedies.

Contact: ChaaCreek.com; TravelBelize.org

5. Paddle through peaceful waters in Ely, Minn.

Ease your canoes into the pristine waters of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and look forward to peaceful days of paddling amid a sparsely populated, 1 million-plus acre expanse of wilderness. Listen to the waves lapping against the shoreline and the haunting lullaby offered by local loons as you drift to sleep in one of 2,000 secluded campsites that dot the lake region. Wake to the sounds of birds chirping in the birch trees and enjoy breakfast over a campfire. Then set out to explore more of the 1,500 miles of canoe routes that criss-cross the waterways.