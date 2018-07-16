Photos of tour boat damaged by 'lava bomb" on Hawaii island

2018 July 16 CTY - Photo by Tim Wright/Special to the Star-Advertiser
A side railing was bent after a lava explosion that injured over 20 people hit a sightseeing boat on Monday, july 16, 2018 off Big Island's Puna coast.
A hole is seen after a lava explosion that injured over 20 people hit a sightseeing boat on Monday, July 16, 2018 off Big Island's Puna coast.
Police stand guard next to the tour boat "Hot Stop" after a lava explosion that injured over 20 people hit a sightseeing boat on Monday, July 16, 2018 off Big Island's Puna coast.
A lava rock is seen on the boat's tie down after a lava explosion that injured over 20 people hit a sightseeing boat on Monday, July 16, 2018 off Big Island's Puna coast.
A hole is seen after a lava explosion that injured over 20 people hit a sightseeing boat on Monday, July 16, 2018 off Big Island's Puna coast.
Multiple holes are seen in the engine covers after a lava explosion that injured over 20 people hit a sightseeing boat on Monday, July 16, 2018 off Big Island's Puna coast.
A bent upper covering and hole is seen after a lava explosion that injured over 20 people hit a sightseeing boat on Monday, July 16, 2018 off Big Island's Puna coast.