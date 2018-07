Police have charged a 29-year-old man who was caught operating a stolen car on Monday in Kapolei.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police have charged a 29-year-old man who was caught operating a stolen car on Monday in Kapolei.

The vehicle, owned by a 65-year-old man, was stolen sometime between 9:10 a.m. and 9:33 a.m. Monday. Police located the car at 10:20 a.m. on Coral Sea Road and arrested driver Troy Hong at the scene.

Hong was charged Tuesday with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and first-degree robbery.

His bail was set at $75,000.