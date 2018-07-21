Officer head-butted by intoxicated driver, Honolulu police say

A 40-year-old man under arrest for driving under the influence of an intoxicant was also booked for assaulting a police officer after he head-butted an officer, police said.

The man was initially arrested at about 11:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Piikoi and Kona streets.

At the main police cell block, the man head-butted the officer after police took off his handcuffs, police said.

Police subsequently booked the man for first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. The officer was not seriously hurt, police said.