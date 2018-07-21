Auto tariffs will cost U.S. jobs, harm economy, Abe says

TOKYO >> Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned the U.S. that higher tariffs on auto imports would backfire and harm not only America’s jobs and economy, but also devastate the global economy. Abe says Japan’s auto and auto parts industry has never threatened America’s national security and never will. Abe said he will keep explaining that to President Donald Trump. The U.S. government is investigating whether higher tariffs are justified.

U.S. probes complaints that some Ford Escapes overheat and stall

DETROIT >> Federal safety investigators are looking into complaints that engines on some Ford Escape vehicles can overheat and suddenly stall while being driven. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Friday that it has 40 complaints from consumers about stalling, including two alleging that the engines caught fire.

Facebook suspends Boston analytics firm over data use

NEW YORK >> Facebook says it has suspended Boston-based analytics firm Crimson Hexagon while it investigates how it collects and shares Facebook and Instagram’s user data. Facebook has been facing increased scrutiny over how third-party firms use its data since news broke in March that firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user data.

Putin vows to hear ‘all opinions’ in pension controversy

MOSCOW >> Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to tamp down public distress over a proposal to raise the national retirement age, saying he will listen to “all opinions” on the matter. The lower house of parliament Thursday passed the first reading of a law to raise the pension age for men to 65, up from 60, and to 63 from 55 for women.

ON THE MOVE

>> IQ 360, a strategic communications firm, has announced that Amy Pesante is the new vice president in its Honolulu office. She will oversee iQ 360’s marketing strategy, communications as well as execution for a number of clients. Pesante previously served as director of corporate and financial communications for Prudential Financial.

>> Sacred Hearts Academy has announced that Angie Golis-Yamamoto is the new director of development. Her responsibilities include advising the academy on all matters relating to fund development as well as coordinating the school’s development efforts. Golis-Yamamoto has 30 years’ experience in the professional development industry, including having worked for Honolulu Waldorf School for seven years.