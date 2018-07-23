Hawaii to get $3.5M in federal funding for Kilauea cleanup efforts

The federal government has approved $3.5 million in grant funding to the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to help pay for cleanup efforts in areas of Hawaii island affected by the Kilauea eruption, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

The federal government has approved $3.5 million in grant funding to the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to help pay for cleanup efforts in areas of Hawaii island affected by the Kilauea eruption, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

The Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant will employ approximately 175 individuals to help with Kilauea eruption related cleanup efforts.

“With this funding, many people who are already doing the hard work of cleaning up will be paid for their efforts,” said Schatz in a news release. “This is one of several steps the federal government has taken to help people rebuild and recover from the volcano, and we’re grateful for the fast and flexible response.”

In May, the White House approved a presidential disaster declaration requested by the state, making it eligible for federal disaster recovery funding.