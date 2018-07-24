Man arrested after minivan hit with rock in front of Honolulu police headquarters

Police arrested a man with no local address after he allegedly threw a rock at a vehicle fronting the Honolulu Police Department headquarters early today.

Police said a man operating a Toyota minivan on South Beretania Street pulled over to the side of the roadway to drop off a passenger at about 5:10 a.m. As he drove away, the man suddenly heard a loud noise that sounded like an object striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police said he observed the male suspect standing nearby.

When the victim exited his vehicle, he observed damage to the driver door. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of criminal property damage in the second degree.