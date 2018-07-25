 Bobby Brown to receive proclamation to honor late daughter
July 25, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

News

Bobby Brown to receive proclamation to honor late daughter

Associated Press
July 25, 2018
Updated July 25, 2018 10:25am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this 2011 photo, singer Whitney Houston, left, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive at an event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Singer Bobby Brown will receive a proclamation to build a domestic violence shelter in Atlanta in honor of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Bobbi Kristina died in hospice care July 26, 2015, about six months after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta townhome. Her former boyfriend, Nick Gordon was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit.

ADVERTISING

ATLANTA >> Singer Bobby Brown will receive a proclamation from a metro-Atlanta city to build a domestic violence shelter in honor of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards and other officials will present Brown and his wife a proclamation on Monday in acknowledgment to build the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House . The shelter will also offer a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died at the age of 22 after six months in a coma. She is also the daughter of Whitney Houston, who died in 2012.

Her former boyfriend, Nick Gordon was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar ordered to trial
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING