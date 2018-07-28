Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>>The Pacific Resource Partnership funded a political action committee that fielded a controversial negative advertising campaign in the 2012 Honolulu mayoral election. A story on Page B3 Friday incorrectly described PRP as a political action committee.