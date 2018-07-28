Vibrant Puna offers much to do beyond viewing the volcano
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Posted July 29, 2018
July 28, 2018
Updated July 29, 2018 12:05am
It’s not every day you get to see a volcano erupt.
SHARE
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 12
Beck O’Hara, left, and Kumsa Maphalala jam in a back room at the Pahoa Village Museum, which is more junk shop than museum.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Medy Namnama and her family sell fresh produce grown in Ocean View and Waimea at the Sunday Maku‘u Farmers Market. Also available are bundles of fiddlehead fern shoots (warabi, hoio, pako or pohole), ingredients for a delicious salad.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 13
Solahr and Teresa sell tie-dye apparel, made using Japanese shibori-style techniques, at the weekly Uncle Robert’s Night Market in Kalapana.
DENNIS ODA / JULY 4
It’s a dance free-for-all at Uncle Robert’s Night Market Wednesdays in Kalapana.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 10
Fares Boughanem’s Lebanese fare is one of the food options lending an international flare to the Maku‘u Farmers Market.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 12
Sarah and Jacob with their father, Amedeo Markoff, at the Puna Gallery. Markoff owns the gallery.
BRUCE ASATO / JUNE 29
Joshua Winchester, left, and Brendan Porter contribute to the eccentric scene in Pahoa town, lit up at night by the glow from fissure 8.
COURTESY BLUE HAWAIIAN / ANDREW HARA
Helicopter tours from the Hilo airport provide a clear view of the lava streaming to the ocean from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates
ADVERTISING
It’s not every day you get to see a volcano erupt.
Check that: Actually, you can see a volcano erupt every day if you happen to be in the southeast corner of Hawaii island where lava from Kilauea has been pouring out of the ground since May 3. At last report, the now-famous fissure 8 in Leilani Estates was continuing to churn out molten rock at a prodigious rate, and U.S. Geological Survey scientists say there is no end to the eruption in sight.
But that could change any day. So what are you waiting for?
I spent almost three weeks in Puna covering the eruption and am still processing some of the extraordinary sights, people and places encountered. You won’t need anywhere near as long to experience this primal sensation — in fact, it can be done in a day trip with proper planning.
Unfounded volcano fears are keeping many tourists away from the Big Island, so any dollars you drop along the way will be helping locally owned businesses hit hard by the disaster.
Here are four things to do on your lava junket.
BIG ISLAND
>> Be sure to check Hawaii County Civil Defense for updates on road closures, air quality and other hazards. The air seemed fine in the areas I visited, and I suffered no ill consequences during my stay. However, those sensitive to respiratory ailments may want to avoid exposure.
>> It’s hard not to be exhilarated by the awesomeness of this natural wonder, but be cognizant of the fact thousands of Puna residents are struggling to deal with eruption-related stress, loss and uncertainty. Behave accordingly and consider donating to the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Food Basket-Hawaii Island, World Central Kitchen or other charities helping those impacted.