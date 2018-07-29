California fires have forced 50K from homes

REDDING, Calif. >> California fire officials say wildfires around the state have forced roughly 50,000 people from their homes.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

REDDING, Calif. >> California fire officials say wildfires around the state have forced roughly 50,000 people from their homes.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff said today that 12,000 firefighters were battling 17 significant fires in California.

She said the state has experienced considerably more fire activity so far this year than it did over the same period of time last year, and the worst part of the fire season was still to come.

A fire in the Redding area about 230 miles north of San Francisco has claimed five lives and destroyed more than 500 buildings while charring 139 square miles.