 California fires have forced 50K from homes
July 29, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

California fires have forced 50K from homes

Associated Press
July 29, 2018
Updated July 29, 2018 7:47am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A firefighter makes a stand in front of an advancing wildfire as it approaches a residence on Saturday in Redding, Calif.

ADVERTISING

REDDING, Calif. >> California fire officials say wildfires around the state have forced roughly 50,000 people from their homes.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff said today that 12,000 firefighters were battling 17 significant fires in California.

She said the state has experienced considerably more fire activity so far this year than it did over the same period of time last year, and the worst part of the fire season was still to come.

A fire in the Redding area about 230 miles north of San Francisco has claimed five lives and destroyed more than 500 buildings while charring 139 square miles.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump willing to shut down government over border security
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING