At least 5 people shot outside D.C. nightclub, suspect arrested

At least five people were shot outside a nightclub in Washington, D.C., late Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. after a man was kicked out of a Dupont Circle nightclub on Connecticut Avenue NW. He then reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at several people.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW shortly before 11:30 p.m., Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle, with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, said in a video shared on social media early Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene they found five adult victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

An MPD commander later told NBC Washington six people were wounded in the shooting, including a security guard.

While police haven’t named the establishment, the network identified it as Decades, a popular club in the Dupont Circle neighborhood. A representative for the club did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday morning.

Officers were able to get to the area quickly, police said. One suspect was arrested and one firearm was recovered.

It’s not immediately clear if that firearm was the one used in the shooting.

“This all started with a dispute that happened inside the establishment, [which then] spilled into the street,” Kyle said.

Dupont Circle is a popular D.C. neighborhood known for its vibrant nightlife.

Decades bills itself as the “only multi-level retro megaclub” in the nation’s capital. The massive 15,000-square-foot venue celebrates club culture in decades-themed spaces spread throughout its eight bars, six floors and a rooftop bar.

Authorities didn’t immediately provide any details about the suspect, or what might have caused the dispute.

———

