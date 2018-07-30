 Flood advisory extended for Big Isle
Associated Press
July 30, 2018
Updated July 30, 2018 11:21am
Continued heavy rain over Puna today prompted weather officials to extend a flood advisory for Hawaii island through 1:30 p.m.

Radar at 10:30 a.m. showed rain falling at up to 2 inches per hour over portions of Nanawale Estates, Leilani Estates and Pahoa, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy showers will likely last through this afternoon.

Weather officials warned residents and visitors on Hawaii island to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

