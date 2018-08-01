 Actor Patrick Dempsey warns of online scam soliciting money
August 1, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

News

Actor Patrick Dempsey warns of online scam soliciting money

Associated Press
August 1, 2018
Updated August 1, 2018 10:01am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this 2017 photo, Patrick Dempsey appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Dempsey says someone is impersonating him online and asking his fans to give money to either him or his Maine-based nonprofit.

ADVERTISING

tos.

LEWISTON, Maine >> Actor Patrick Dempsey says someone is impersonating him online and asking his fans to give money to either him or his Maine-based nonprofit.

Dempsey tweeted on his verified account Monday that “people have been impersonating me and asking my fans for money (through social media).” Nancy Audet, spokeswoman for the Dempsey Centers in Lewiston and Portland, tells the Sun Journal that Dempsey is not asking anyone for money.

Audet says the scam has been going on for a while, saying people set up fake accounts and send messages pretending they are seeking money for the Dempsey Centers or the actor himself.

Dempsey was born in Maine and is best known for his role as Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in “Grey’s Anatomy.” His Maine nonprofit seeks to help those affected by cancer.

PREVIOUS STORY
House Speaker Paul Ryan uncovers Jewish roots on PBS show
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING