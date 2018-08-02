Toys to keep fidgeting hands busy

No matter the time of year, little hands (and maybe not-so-little hands) get into everything. Whether you’re in a restaurant, on a long car ride, or just walking through a supermarket, it’s usually a good idea to put something into those active hands to keep them occupied before they get too active (or maybe just get on your nerves).

Brain Tools Imagine and Think

Tangle

Educators and physical therapists are using Tangles not only to help people reduce stress and relax, but also to open up the imagination and to gain (or regain) dexterity. Tangle’s new BrainTools Imagine has bright and vibrant new colors, and uses “magic in motion,” which makes it glide as you twist and turn it. This very tactile fidget toy is ideal for children or adults with sensory issues or who need hand or finger rehab to increase strength and/or mobility. $5.99. tanglecreations.com

Click Clack Ball

Manhattan Toy

Got a really little one? This brightly colored, plastic ball with handles to twist and turn is a great option. It’s easy to connect to a baby stroller or seat so your kiddo won’t be able to toss it onto any dirty floors (as we all know they so love to do). As the name implies, the Click Clack makes sounds when baby turns the handles, and it rattles as it moves. It’s filled with tiny beads, which make lots of stimulating noise (but not so much that it will drive Mom and Dad crazy). Price varies from $9.99 to $15.99. manhattantoy.com

Switcherooz

Tastemakers

These fidget toys are unique because, besides being fun to play with, they seem to be tailor-made for fans of comics, cartoons and the like. They morph into different characters, a twist we haven’t seen before. They’re about 3 inches tall and you can change from Batman, for example, to Robin by flipping pieces. Kids can keep their hands occupied while using their imagination to create stories or act out their favorite comics or shows. Switcherooz are a bit harder to find, but well worth the trouble. $4.99 at tastemakersllc.com