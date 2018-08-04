Sassy Sally returning to Las Vegas

While details about the new downtown casino that will be built on the site of the former Las Vegas Club continue to be kept mostly quiet, it’s been disclosed that the iconic Sassy Sally cowgirl marquee will be incorporated into the outside design.

Not to be confused with Vegas Vic’s pal Vickie, Sassy Sally formerly sat atop the changing roster of casinos on the north side of Fremont Street. A completion date for the project that’s still known only as 18 Fremont has not been given.

>> Monorail delay: Work on the monorail extension to Mandalay Bay has been delayed, due to construction permit hang-ups. There may also be a problem with funding, which is causing concern that the project may not be completed in time for the opening of the Raiders stadium.

>> Casa closed: Wayne Newton’s Casa de Shenandoah is no longer open to the public. After operating as a museum and tour destination since 2015, the estate will revert to a private residence.

>> Illusionists disappearing: Following the recent closing of Inferno at Bally’s, two more Strip magic shows are on the way out. Masters of Illusion will conclude its run at Bally’s Sept. 3, while Imaginarium at the Tropicana will close Sept. 30.

>> Italian tiki: A new tiki bar has opened in an unlikely place. Tiki di Amore is located in a space behind the Casa di Amore restaurant at 2850 E. Tropicana Ave. Billed as Las Vegas’ only outdoor tiki bar, its decor is highlighted by a giant octopus dubbed the “Tikipus.”

Question: Did the World Series of Poker have a decline in the number of players this year?

Answer: Despite a slow start in some of the early events, this year’s World Series of Poker drew a record 123,865 players, marking six consecutive years of increases. The total prize pool also set a record at $266 million.

While it was thought that new competing tournaments were siphoning players from the World Series of Poker, the improved economy and an infusion of online qualifiers, especially from New Jersey, were enough to overcome the drain.