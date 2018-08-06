HPD officer pleads not guilty to charges of abusing family member

A Honolulu police officer has pleaded not guilty at Honolulu District Court to charges of multiple counts of abuse involving a family member.

Ryan H. Konishi, 41, appeared before Judge Frances Wong today on charges of 14 counts of abuse of a family or household member and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. All of the offenses are considered misdemeanors.

Konishi, who is free after posting $28,000 bail after his arrest, declined to comment on the charges after his court appearance. Attorney Alen Kaneshiro is representing him in the case.

Wong ordered him to return to court on Aug. 13 for arraignment proceedings.

Police arrested Konishi at or near the Kahala branch of the HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union on July 21 on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and 10 counts of abuse.

Shortly after his arrest, he was stripped of his police powers and assigned to desk duty, according to a police spokeswoman.