Demi Lovato cancels remaining tour shows after checking into rehab

Demi Lovato’s tour has come to an early end as the singer continues to recover from a reported drug overdose.

Lovato canceled the rest of the concerts on her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour, which had international dates scheduled in September and November, according to TMZ.

The “Confident” singer reportedly checked into a rehab center recently after spending nearly two weeks in a Los Angeles hospital.

Live Nation and Lotus Productions — the entertainment companies putting on Lovato’s concert tour — said in a statement to TMZ that they “wish Demi Lovato the best now and in the future and we hope to see her soon in South America.”

Lovato, 25, had been slated for two gigs in Mexico in September, followed by stops in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in November.

The singer opened up about her recent medical scare for the first time Sunday in an Instagram post.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she wrote. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Lovato added that she needed time to “heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery” and thanked her fans for their support.

The pop star, who has regularly spoken about her issues with substance abuse in the past, previously attended rehab when she was 18. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but released a song called “Sober” three months later that seemed to reveal she had relapsed.