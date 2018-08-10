Fire damages two-story Kailua home

SHARE















Fire damaged a two-story residence this evening in Kailua.

The fire was first reported at 6:08 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department responded with nine units staffed by 34 personnel.

Firefighters were on the scene within a minute and found the Iliaina Street home fully ablaze. They were able to bring the fire under control by 6:26 p.m.

A female resident was at home when the fire broke out but was able to safely evacuate on her own.

The fire is under investigation and damage has not yet been estimated.

No injuries were reported.