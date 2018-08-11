Large field of candidates vying for 4 OHA seats in primary

Kamehameha Schools employee Kalei Akaka jumped out to an early lead in the race for the open Oahu-resident seat on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs board of trustees.

After the initial printout of early voting and mailed ballots, Akaka, the granddaughter of the late U.S. Sen. Dan Akaka, captured 14.1 percent of the vote, followed by veteran Hawaiian affairs leader Esther Kia‘aina with 13.8 percent and attorney Sam King with 13.1 percent.

Meanwhile, incumbents John Waihee IV, Lei Ahu Isa and Rowena Akana garnered the most votes for the three at-large seats. Waihee scored 9 percent, while Ahu Isa captured 6.2 percent and Akana 5.6 percent. Challengers Willam Aila (5.2 percent), Faye Hanohano (4.1 percent) and Brendon Kalei‘aina Lee (3.8 percent) were the next-highest vote getters.

If no one gets a majority of votes in the primary, the six top candidates for the at-large seat will advance to the general election to choose the three winners.

With incumbent Peter Apo stepping away from OHA, the new board will have at least one new trustee and possibly more with a couple dozen candidates vying for five seats. Seven people are gunning to replace Apo, while the at-large race features 12 candidates challenging the three incumbents.

The top two Oahu seat finishers will advance to a runoff in the Nov. 6 general election unless one takes a majority of the votes in the primary.

The Maui-resident seat will be decided in the general election because there are only two candidates, Carmen Hulu Lindsey and Ke‘eaumoku Kapu.

Although the nine-member board sets agency policy that aims to improve the lot of Native Hawaiians, voting is open to voters of all races. Trustees oversee a department with vast land holdings, a multimillion-dollar investment portfolio and a variety of programs and services.

The OHA board made headlines in the last year when it was criticized by the state auditor for inappropriate spending and for being the target of investigations by both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the state Attorney General’s Office.

A February report by the auditor uncovered discretionary spending “with little restraint” over a two-year period. Vague rules governing discretionary spending are broadly interpreted, arbitrarily enforced and sometimes ignored, the report said.

In response, the board established moratoriums on three different OHA spending categories, including the $22,200 personal allowance provided to each trustee.

Meanwhile, candidates vying for OHA seats capitalized on the controversy by calling for transparency and accountability and an overhaul of OHA’s spending.

Others, including some sitting members of the board, are calling for a new chief executive officer. Veteran OHA CEO Kamana‘opono Crabbe has been under fire from a minority of the board, which has considered his removal on different occasions over the last two years.

Earlier, trustees were embroiled in discord over the board’s leadership, a situation that paralyzed the panel for months.

