 Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Associated Press
August 12, 2018
Updated August 12, 2018 11:39am

  • COURTESY CENTER FOR WHALE RESEARCH

    An orca, known as J35, foreground, swims with other orcas near Friday Harbor, Alaska. Researchers said J-35, an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks, is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. >> Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.

The Center for Whale Research in Washington state says it watched the orca, known as J35, chase a school of salmon in Haro Strait west of San Juan Island on Saturday afternoon.

The whales have been struggling because of a lack of salmon, and J35’s calf died soon after birth on July 24. The mother carried the baby on her head for at least 17 days, in an image of grief that struck an emotional chord worldwide.

She finally abandoned the carcass as it decomposed.

Center for Whale Research founder Ken Balcomb says he is immensely relieved to see J35 returning to typical behavior.

