 Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant
August 12, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant

Associated Press
August 12, 2018
Updated August 12, 2018 8:48am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Bill Murray poses for photos at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on March 20. Photographer Peter Simon, brother of Carly Simon, said actor Bill Murray slammed him against a door and poured a glass of water over him while he was making photos of a band at a restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Mass., on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, last week.

ADVERTISING

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. >> A photographer says actor Bill Murray slammed him against a door and poured a glass of water over him while he was taking photos of a band at a Massachusetts restaurant.

Peter Simon tells The Boston Globe he was on an assignment for the Martha’s Vineyard Times at Lola’s in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday when Murray accosted him, swore at him and threatened him.

Simon, who is singer Carly Simon’s brother, said the band invited him and he was not there to take pictures of Murray. A police report says Murray told police Simon was taking pictures of him.

The report says Murray was “visibly upset” and said Simon was harassing him.

No one was charged.

Murray’s entertainment lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trial delayed as rapper Juelz Santana negotiates for deal
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING