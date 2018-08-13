Man gets stranded after hiking down to Maui pool, firefighters say

Firefighters airlifted a 44-year-old Kihei man this evening after he got stranded after hiking down to a pool in Makamakaole Gulch in West Maui.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Firefighters airlifted a 44-year-old Kihei man this evening after he got stranded after hiking down to a pool in Makamakaole Gulch in West Maui.

The hiker managed to make it down to a pool below a sheer rock face, but could not climb back up after several attempts, the Maui Fire Department in a news release.

A friend he was with called 911 because they were losing daylight, and MFD responded at 5:53 p.m. today, the fire department said.

An engine crew from Wailuku hiked down a trail and assessed the situation, and found the area clear enough for extraction by air.

A rescue crew aboard Air 1 arrived shortly and airlifted the man to safety.

The fire department said he was in good condition and did not need medical attention.