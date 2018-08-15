 Downed power lines close North School Street in Liliha
Downed power lines close North School Street in Liliha

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 8:52am

    Downed power lines forced the closure of a section of North School Street, circled in purple, in Liliha Wednesday morning. Live traffic map.

UPDATE: 8:45a.m.

Power has been restored to approximately 225 customers as of 8:20 a.m., according to Shannon Tangonan, spokeswoman of Hawaiian Electric.

Traffic will be affected in the area for the next several hours as crews replace a damaged pole on North School Street which remains closed from Lanakila Avenue to Liliha Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu police have shut down lanes in both directions on North School Street from Lanakila Avenue to Liliha Street in Kalihi due to downed power lines.

The downed lines from a damaged utility pole were reported sometime before 7 a.m.

A crew from Hawaiian Electric Co. is at the scene to conduct repairs. Spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan said approximately 225 customers are without power.

The pole damage appears to be caused by a single-motor vehicle crash, according to Tangonan. An investigation is underway.

Eastbound traffic on School Street is being diverted to Lanakila Avenue.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

