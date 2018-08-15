 Motorcyclist-truck crash in Waimanalo leaves rider and girl, 7, badly injured
Motorcyclist-truck crash in Waimanalo leaves rider and girl, 7, badly injured

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 15, 2018
Updated August 15, 2018 7:05am
Emergency Medical Services transported a 30-year-old man to a hospital in critical condition after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Waimanalo.

Police said the man was operating a motorcycle and traveling east on Waikupunaha Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when he broadsided a Toyota truck occupied by a couple and their three children at Mahailua Street.

EMS administered life-saving treatment to the motorcyclist and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

One of the three children in the truck, a 7-year-old girl, was treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed on the part of the motorcycle was a factor.

Police are continuing their investigation.

