UH men’s hoops to face UCLA

The Hawaii men’s basketball team will play at storied Pauley Pavilion of UCLA in the upcoming 2018-19 season, it was revealed on the Bruins’ announced nonconference schedule today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii men’s basketball team will play at storied Pauley Pavilion of UCLA in the upcoming 2018-19 season, it was revealed on the Bruins’ announced nonconference schedule today.

UH will play the 11-time national champion on Nov. 28, which will be only the second all-time meeting between the programs. UCLA of the Pac-12 Conference won the only meeting to date by 20 points at Pauley on Dec. 9, 2000.

UCLA went 21-12 (11-7 P12) last season, including 14-2 at home, compared to UH’s 17-13 and 8-8 in the Big West.

The Rainbow Warriors will likely remain in Southern California following their participation in the Wooden Legacy tournament at Cal State Fullerton on Thanksgiving week, Nov. 22, 23 and 25.

UH’s other known games via other schools’ schedule announcements are: Portland, North Texas and Division II Humboldt State in the season-opening Rainbow Classic (around Nov. 9); Northern Arizona (Nov. 18); a possible game against Hawaii Hilo on or around Dec. 8; and UNLV in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22.

UH, which is in the midst of its Down Under tour to Australia, has not announced any of its schedule aside from the Wooden Legacy and Diamond Head Classic.