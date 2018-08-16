Family Movie Review: ‘Christopher Robin’

SHARE



















“CHRISTOPHER ROBIN”

>> Rated: PG for some action

>> What it’s about: The beloved A.A. Milne characters are all grown up in a live-action adaptation that’s more family drama than kiddie romp.

>> The kid attractor factor: The characters of Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore et al.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Truthfully, capitalism is evil and keeps us from having fun. Family time is more important than work.

>> Violence: Some shots of explosions and wounded soldiers in a montage of World War II. A wild chase in the streets of London. Some fake Heffalump fighting.

>> Language: None

>> Sexuality: None

>> Drugs: None

>> Parents advisory: This is much more a staid and serious drama than child-pleasing adventure, but the characters are adorable and the sentiments are sweet. Appropriate for kids of all ages, but the younger ones may lose some interest.