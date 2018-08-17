 Investigators to give Ohio State report on Urban Meyer next week
Associated Press
August 17, 2018
    This July 24 photo shows Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaking at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago

COLUMBUS, Ohio >> Ohio State says factfinders investigating coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant will deliver a report to university leaders sometime next week.

The school announced today that the investigation will wrap up on Sunday as planned, and a report will be delivered to the six-person group appointed by trustees to coordinate the probe.

The report will then be shared with trustees in a still-unscheduled executive meeting next week.

Meyer has been on paid leave since Aug. 1, when Ohio State began investigating the superstar coach’s handling of 2015 abuse allegations leveled by the ex-wife of former receivers coach Zach Smith.

Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce, was dismissed July 23 after Courtney Smith was granted a domestic-protection order.

